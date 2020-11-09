Heavy rain from Eta leaves several Miami-Dade, Broward neighborhoods flooded

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several neighborhoods in Miami-Dade and Broward counties have been left flooded as drivers and residents deal with Tropical Storm Eta’s aftermath.

Early Monday morning, vehicles in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood could be seen driving slow through the flooded streets, as those who frequent the area are familiar with the post-storm conditions.

7News cameras captured furniture in the standing water along Brickell Avenue and Southeast 13th Street.

Cellphone video from earlier in the morning showed two women in scrubs getting out of a Mini Cooper that had stalled in the area.

One of the women told 7News she was shaken up and upset as this happened on her way to work.

When another car stalled in the area, a man got out of the vehicle, took off his shirt and started to push his vehicle out of the flooded street.

A good Samaritan nearby then got out of his own car to help the man push his car.

The good Samaritan said he did not know the man but it’s just in his nature to want to help.

Tow trucks have been frequenting the area and even had to tow away a City of Miami Police cruiser.

It was a similar scene in Fort Lauderdale’s Melrose Park neighborhood.

One resident who has lived in the area for over 25 years said she has never seen flooding like this before.

Water surrounded her home and made its way inside to the bedrooms.

“This is the first time in 25 years I have water in my house that’s not moving,” she said. “Nothing is going down, very helpless. What do we do? I can’t pump the water out the house because if I push it back out it’s still here. It doesn’t make any sense. Helpless, hopeless, I’m aggravated. I’m very disgusted with the city right now.”

7News cameras captured trucks driving with ease in the area of Southwest 31st Avenue and Glendale Boulevard while sedans and smaller cars drove slowly to get through the flooded streets.

One man said he ended up having to sleep in his car overnight because the driveway to his home was flooded.

Crews have been in the area since Saturday afternoon and have pumped more than a million gallons of water out of the flooded streets.

City of Fort Lauderdale officials said this area was built in the late ’50s and that the drainage network dumps into a canal and that there isn’t a storm drainage network.

