Heavy rain, flooding expected in South Florida over Memorial Day Weekend

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy rainfall is expected for Memorial Day Weekend in South Florida, as Subtropical Storm Alberto has formed over the Caribbean Sea.

The National Hurricane Center announced Friday morning that Subtropical Storm Alberto has formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and is moving toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Weather officials are expecting flooding and rainfall in some locations that may be two to three times the usual expected rainfall for May. Wind gusts and rough seas are also expected to increase on Saturday, with possible tornadoes over the weekend.

An event in South Florida was canceled as a result of the expected rain, as well. The Great American Beach Bash in Fort Lauderdale has been canceled due to the weather.

The South Florida Water Management District said they have prepared their massive flood control system to protect residents over the next five to seven days. Officials are opening up the pumps to bring down the water levels to sea level.

“Right now, we’ve been pumping 24/7 since last Sunday,” said South Florida Water Management District employee Carl Olsen. “We’ve anticipated rain last week and rain coming in this week. We’re trying to keep it down to keep flooding to a minimum.”

The Water District said one way to help prevent flooding is to go outside and make sure drains are not covered by anything.

