Heavy rain causes flooding throughout Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several streets are soaked and flooded throughout Miami Beach after a period of heavy rain.

7Skyforce hovered over Lenox Avenue and 13th Street as cars passed through major flooding, Thursday.

Rain came down hard in the area between 1 and 2 p.m.

Meanwhile at North Bay Village, the skyline could barely be seen by 7News cameras.

Sardinia Enoteca Ristorante, located along 18th Street and Sunset Harbour Drive, experienced flooding at the entrance of the business.

“Almost up to the knee, like you can see in the pictures and video,” said owner Tony Gallo. “It just got flooded. I guess the pumps didn’t work again. One of the first few rains that we get close to summer was a very simple rain, and we got flooded again.”

A prior flood advisory expired at 3:30 p.m. The flooding now appears to be decreasing.

