Heavy police presence in North Miami Beach after reports of barricaded person

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There is a heavy police presence in North Miami Beach following reports of a barricaded person.

North Miami Beach Police units responded to the scene at the Eastern Shores neighborhood, along Northeast 35th Avenue and 169th Street, around 4 p.m., Thursday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as a NMBP incident command truck pulled up to a house in the area.

A SWAT vehicle could also be seen approaching the home.

#NMBPD is actively working an investigation in the eastern Shores neighborhood . Please stay out of the area of NE 35 Av & NE 169 ST. #316 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) March 21, 2019

Witnesses at the scene told 7News they could hear police using a bullhorn to ask someone inside the house to come outside.

Traffic going into the Eastern Shores neighborhood has been delayed.

Police have turned motorists around at the guard gate near Northeast 167th Street.

