MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a large police presence at a Miramar apartment complex that they are calling a homicide investigation that may be connected to a missing high school student.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene of an apartment building at 2281 Sherman Circle South, Tuesday afternoon, where detectives and crime scene tape could be seen in a parking lot.

Police are looking into a possible connection with this scene and the disappearance of 18-year-old Dwight Grant, who was last seen at his home at around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.