MIAMI (WSVN) - Heavy downpours and strong winds wreaked havoc in parts of South Florida, leading to flooded roadways and downed trees.

Dark clouds hovered above downtown Miami as afternoon showers dampened rush hour commutes across Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Friday’s inclement weather began with thunderstorm activity in parts of Broward in the early morning hours.

Cellphone video captured drivers making their way through a flooded road in Miami on Friday morning.

“Oh, my gosh,” a woman is heard saying in the video.

7News cameras captured flooding along Biscayne Boulevard, near Northeast 13th Street.

Nearby construction complicated the already soggy traffic conditions.

City of Miami Fire Rescue officials said the storms caused part of the roof of a laundromat along the 4700 block of West Flagler Street and Seventh Avenue to collapse just before 4 a.m.

“As soon as I opened the door, the whole water started coming out,” said the business owner. “I don’t know how long it will be before we open again, but it’s closed.”

Down in Palmetto Bay, a tree came crashing down, crushing pickup truck, trailer and other tree trimming equipment.

“I’m just in shock. Unfortunately, this morning is when I’ve seen everything, the damage that occurred,” he said.

In Biscayne Bay, abandoned boats were shoved onto rocks just off the 79th Street Causeway.

The rainfall abated in the late morning but intermittent showers resumed in the afternoon. Storms impacted Broward and Northeastern Miami-Dade, prompting a slew of weather advisories.

A street flood advisory is in place extending from Southeastern Palm Beach County through Sortheastern Miami-Dade. Another street flood advisory was issued for Western Broward until 5:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service also issued a special weather statement that applied to an area in Western Broward with the potential for funnel clouds and hail. It expired at 4:30 p.m.

In Miami-Dade, strong thunderstorms developed from the coast at around 3:30 p.m. and headed as far west as Doral and Hialeah. A waterspout was spotted off shore but quickly dissipated.

Thunderstorms lingered west of Interstate 95 in Pembroke Pines, Davie, Deerfield Beach, Sunrise and in other parts of western and northern Broward.

Drivers are cautioned to watch out for standing water during the evening commute.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.