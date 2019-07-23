Heavy delays on I-95 near Oakland Park Blvd due to truck fire

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Three northbound lanes on Interstate 95 between Oakland Park Boulevard and Commercial Boulevard have been shut down after a car hauler caught fire.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene just after 10 a.m., Tuesday.

The flames were quickly put out but traffic delays continue as crews work to clean up the road.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the charred truck could be seen in the middle of the roadway.

Firefighters were spraying foam all over the truck to handle the oil and fuel that was leaking.

Crews with the Florida Department of Transportation Severe Incident Response unit were also assisting in the cleanup efforts.

No injuries have been reported.

All lanes were originally shut down but two have since reopened.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes due to heavy delays that stretch back all the way to Davie Boulevard.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.