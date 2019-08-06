Heavy delays on I-75 SB lanes near Miami Gardens Drive due to fatal crash

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash along the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 along county line is causing heavy traffic delays.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the crash just after 1 p.m., Tuesday.

Officials said the crash involved two vehicles and the driver behind the wheel of one of the vehicles involved has been confirmed dead at the scene.

It is unclear if the other driver involved suffered any injuries.

A tough ride on SB 75 both sides of the county line! A crash past Miami Gardens Dr blocking 2 right lanes. Delays from Miramar Pkwy. @wsvn @OfficialJoelF @TotalTrafficMIA #SFLtraffic pic.twitter.com/8CMScoSVHS — Reno Grant (@RenoGrant) August 6, 2019

Three southbound lanes are currently shut down.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes due to road closures set to last for several hours.

