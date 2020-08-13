Heavy delays along US Route 27 due to rollover wreck in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 18-wheeler has rolled over in Northwest Miami-Dade causing heavy traffic delays.

The crash happened along the southbound lanes of U.S. Route 27 where it meets Okeechobee Road, Thursday morning.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the produce that was being carried by the vehicle could be seen spilled on the ground.

U.S. Route 27 has been shut down due to the wreck.

Cleanup efforts are currently underway.

Those already heading south in the area will have to connect to Krome Avenue, make a U-turn and enter the northbound lanes before re-entering the southbound lanes of Okeechobee Road.

Commuters are being advised to seek alternative routes until the wreck has been cleared.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.