Shots fired call in West Park leads to multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shots fired call for deputies in West Park led to a multi-vehicle crash occurring on Interstate 95 in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call referencing shots fired in the area of Southwest 24th Street and 52nd Avenue in West Park at around 5 a.m., Wednesday.

Responding deputies saw a gray Nissan driving away from the scene.

A chase ensued before the Nissan was involved in a crash along the southbound lanes of I-95 at Ives Dairy Road in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Officials said this crash involved multiple vehicles.

7News cameras captured two of the cars involved being towed from the scene. Another could be seen mangled in nearby bushes.

Rescue crews took a driver from one of the vehicles to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver behind the wheel of the Nissan was taken into custody and the three other people inside of the vehicle were detained.

The southbound exit was closed to traffic but has since reopened.

