Heat season ticket holder, Miami-Dade Police give out toys to South Florida community

MIAMI (WSVN) - A longtime Miami Heat season ticket holder and Miami-Dade Police have donated toys to children in the South Florida community.

Heat founding season ticket member Larry Share donated toys to students at the team’s academy schools, including Jesse J. McCrary, Jr Elementary School, in Miami, Tuesday.

“Way back when, I decided I liked to help kids that aren’t as fortunate as my kids are, and I wanted to do something in the community,” Share said.

2019 is Share’s 14th year of giving back to children, and he said each year has been special.

“It’s so great when they say ‘Thank you,’ and so many of them give me hugs and everything,” he said.

Miami Heat mascot Burnie, Uptown Dale and the Hoop Troop assisted with the toy giveaway and handed out pizza provided by Papa John’s, as well as drinks provided by Gatorade.

Share said he made sure there were enough toys for everyone.

“Last year, I kept running out of basketballs, so this year, I made sure I had plenty of basketballs because the older kids all like basketballs or footballs. It’s great,” he said.

However, Share’s event was not the only act of kindness happening in South Florida.

Miami-Dade Police carried out their annual Christmas delivery to the Baby House, which is a facility dedicated to helping people with disabilities that require assistance.

“It’s an overwhelming feeling of joy because they don’t really get toys,” Officer John Flores said. “What they get is much needed supplies to the organization to assist them throughout the year and throughout their times.”

Those at the facility also got a visit from Santa Claus.

Officers said they are just happy to help those in need and bring a smile to their faces.

“We’re helping out the community,” Flores said. “We’re giving back to the community. We’re blessed ourselves, but we’re helping out those who aren’t as fortunate as us. The happiness and the welcomeness that you receive from them is more than enough.”

The officers said they collect the supplies throughout the year to give back for the holiday season.

