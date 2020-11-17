Heat legend presents framed jersey to family of fan killed in SW Miami-Dade hit-and-run

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Heat legend has presented a framed jersey to the family of a fan who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Southwest Miami-Dade while celebrating the team making the NBA Finals.

Former Heat small forward Glen Rice presented a jersey in Cesar Figueroa’s name to his family at their home, Tuesday.

“On behalf of the Miami Heat, we want to give you guys a framed jersey to remember Cesar,” Rice said.

Figueroa died on Sept. 27 after a hit-and-run crash on Bird Road and Southwest 94th Avenue. The 20-year-old celebrated with his friends after the Heat’s Eastern Conference Finals win over the Boston Celtics, earning the team a trip to the NBA Finals.

Moments later, while riding on his all-terrain vehicle, he was struck, and the other driver sped off and was not caught.

“This is for you, Cesar,” Laly Figueroa, his mother, said. “That’s for you, papi.”

Friends and family have kept vigil and returned to the scene of the crash. The Figueroa family has made their living room a shrine to the 20-year-old.

During their Tuesday visit, representatives from the Heat and Rice looked at photos of the 20-year-old together with the family.

“Let them know that they weren’t alone,” Rice said. “We’re about family. We’re about helping the community at all costs. For me, it’s an honor to even be in their house and to be able to have this opportunity.”

Figueroa’s dream was to become a professional basketball player and played on the AmericanAirlines Arena’s floor wearing a No. 20 jersey.

Now, his loved ones have his number framed on an official Heat jersey provided by the franchise that gave him so much joy.

“There’s just a sense of community and family here with the Miami Heat,” Jennifer Figueroa, his sister, said. “Like, I’ve always felt that with the Miami Heat especially, and now I’m actually living it.”

“I know Cesar is very happy right now,” Julio Figueroa, his father, said.

The Heat also invited the 20-year-old’s family to a future game at the downtown Miami arena.

“The Figueroa family is now part of the Heat family for life,” Ralph Leon, the Heat’s Director of Social Responsibility, said.

