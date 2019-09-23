Heartwarming video shows service dog cuddling with Donald Duck at Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - A video showing a service dog cuddling with Donald Duck has gone viral.

VIdeo posted to Instagram shows Nala, an autism service dog, cuddling with Donald Duck while paying a visit to Epcot in Disney World.

The video shows Nala lying her head on Donald’s lap as he gently pets her head.

According to her Instagram page, Nala is listed as a medical response service dog and she loves spending time with Disney characters like Donald, Ariel and Captain Jack Sparrow.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.