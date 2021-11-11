HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A soldier went on a covert mission at his daughter’s school, right before Veterans Day.

It was a long-awaited military homecoming for Sgt. Bryant Conto.

After almost a year in Afghanistan, he arrived at Miami International Airport and dropped to his knees as he locked eyes with his 13-month-old son.

Holding his youngest in his arms, he saw how big his toddler had grown during his deployment.

His wife, Yare Monne, is grateful he’s back with the family. “I knew eventually the time would come that he would be back, my support, but it’s difficult at times and homeschooling with the whole pandemic,” said Monne.

Their daughter, Brielle wore red and blue bows and a camo jacket in honor of her father.

“It’s been a long 10 months. I’ve pretty much just been counting down every day until this moment,” said Canto as he walked up from behind to surprise his daughter.

“Hi, gorda,” said Canto as he embraced his daughter into his arms, while tears streamed down Brielle’s face. Applause erupted as the father and daughter reunited.

“I feel so full, just overfilled,” said Monne.

As the family plans to honor Veterans Day, Brielle said she is especially proud of the veteran she gets to call Dad.

She said, “He works for the army, and he protects the world.”

