Hearing set for South Florida student accused of planning terrorist attacks against college deans

(WSVN) - A South Florida man who allegedly threatened to use weapons of mass destruction against the deans of two colleges is set to appear before a judge on Wednesday.

Salman Rashid, 23, is currently being held in federal custody after FBI officials said he reached out to undercover agents who he thought were members of ISIS to carry out attacks on the deans of Miami-Dade and Broward College.

According to court documents, he had been suspended or expelled from the schools.

Rashid has been charged with solicitation to commit a crime of violence.

