Hearing begins for Hollywood nursing home at risk of losing license

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A hearing has begun for a Hollywood nursing home at risk of losing its license after 13 patients died when the facility lost power after Hurricane Irma.

The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills is now fighting to keep its license as an administrative law judge hears arguments from both sides. The State Agency of Health Care Administration wants the facility’s license revoked and the business shut down.

Thirteen patients died after the facility lost power after Hurricane Irma. The patients were stuck in sweltering conditions for days.

The state alleges that the nursing home failed to recognize the potential health risk of the rising internal temperatures and humidity affecting the residence.

Lawyers for the facility counter said the center took reasonable and appropriate steps to care for the residents during the absence of power after Hurricane Irma, and there was no way to tell what was going to happen with the air conditioning.

Monday saw opening statements for the hearing.

“If you’re gonna take on the responsibility to care for these patients, you need to do it understanding what the conditions of those patients are and understanding the environment in which you have placed them,” said a man representing the state.

“The villains in this case are a little less easy to spot,” said a lawyer for the facility. “They’re kind of lumped under this nameless, faceless ‘The Facility.’ ‘The Facility’ failed to do this. ‘The Facility’ failed to do that, but there’s no name of who actually did what, and how was it deficient as a provider when you look at what reasonable providers do.”

The hearing is expected to last throughout the week.

