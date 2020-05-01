Healthcare worker recovers from coronavirus with help of stem cells

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida healthcare worker has battled back from coronavirus, and stem cells were key to her recovery.

Ruth Ramirez received the treatment after doctors pushed the FDA to approve the treatment for her.

Ramirez said, “Last time I saw my kids, I gave them a kiss on the forehead as they were still sleeping. I told them I’m coming back.”

She is coming home after two weeks in the hospital thanks to the new treatment.

“These are treatments that weren’t even approved yet, but they went ahead and made sure to try to see to anything to try to save my life, and that’s exactly what they did,” Ramirez said.

Doctors at Baptist Health South Florida teamed up RESTEM, a bio-technology company, to treat four coronavirus patients through intravenous infusions.

Dr. Guenther Koehne of the Miami Cancer Institute said, “We’re proud to say that we are now the only center in Florida, if not within the United States, that have treated COVID-induced respiratory failure with umbilical cord blood-derived stem cells.”

Rafael Gonzalez, Senior Vice President of RESTEM, said, “We spend a lot of time working on cells and looking at the immune system and trying to understand the properties of the immune system because all diseases have an immune component to them.”

Doctors are already seeing positive results.

Ramirez was on a ventilator and sedated when her sister decided to give her the experimental treatment.

Ramirez said, “These doctors that you worked day-to-day with, with 10,000 responsibilities on top of them, thought about me.”

Doctors said another patient that has been treated with stem cells is beginning to improve, as well.

