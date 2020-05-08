Healthcare service brings flower bouquets, snacks to Hialeah retirement home

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at Puertas del Sol apartments, a retirement home in Hialeah, were treated to a whole lot of fun and goodies thanks to a local healthcare service.

Leon Health Services brought flower bouquets and snack boxes to to the ladies who live there and even brought a DJ for entertainment on Friday.

“We’re bringing them some flowers in order to commemorate the Mother’s Day that is coming this Sunday due to the fact that many of them won’t be able to be with their family members,” Vice President of Sales Manuel Chica said.

The ladies were also given masks and hand sanitizer.

