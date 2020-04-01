Healthcare professionals gather, pray before starting day at Jackson South Medical Center

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some healthcare professionals could be seen using the power of prayer for protection against the coronavirus.

Jackson South Medical Center tweeted out a photo Wednesday of nurses, doctors and emergency room technicians getting down on one knee in a prayer circle to start the day.

The team asked for guidance and protection to keep them and their families safe.

