Health officials issue rabies alert in Kendall

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health issued a rabies alert for the Kendall area.

The alert is in response to a raccoon that tested positive on May 15.

Health officials have been working diligently with the Miami-Dade Animal Services and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to identify any individuals who may have come in contact with the raccoon.

The rabies alert is in effect for:

SW 152nd Street to the North

SW 187th Street to the South

SW 117th Street to the East

SW 137th Street to the West

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and can be fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans.

Officials want pet owners to know an animal could become infected if they have not been vaccinated against rabies. They’re also advised to keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets, and keep a close eye on your pets so they do not come near a wild animal.

If you believe your pet has been bit by a wild animal, health officials advise you seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Miami-Dade Animal Services at 3-1-1.

The rabies alert expires in 60 days.

