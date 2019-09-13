Health officials issue advisory after patients contract Dengue Fever in Broward, Miami-Dade

(WSVN) - Health officials have issued an advisory after two patients contracted dengue fever in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Officials confirmed that one case of the illness was confirmed in Broward, and one in Miami-Dade. This is the first confirmed case in Broward this year, and the fourth confirmed case for Miami-Dade.

Previous cases of the illness were confirmed in Miami-Dade County last month.

Dengue Fever is a disease that can cause fever, severe headache, eye pain, muscle and joint pain and bleeding. It can also cause vomiting and diarrhea.

It is recommend that residents take basic precautions to help limit exposure to mosquitoes, such as draining standing water where they may breed.

It is also recommended to wear mosquito repellent or long pants and long sleeve-clothing.

For more information on the illness, click here.

