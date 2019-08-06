Health officials issue advisory after patient contracts Dengue Fever in Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - Health officials have issued an advisory after a patient contracted dengue fever in Miami-Dade.

No details were released about the incident, but the Florida Department of Health is warning the public to avoid contact with mosquitoes.

It is recommend that residents take basic precautions to help limit exposure to mosquitoes, such as draining standing water where they may breed.

It is also recommended to wear mosquito repellent or long pants and long sleeve-clothing.

