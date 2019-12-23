Health officials issue advisory after 2 more cases of dengue fever confirmed in Miami-Dade

(WSVN) - Health officials have issued a mosquito-borne illness alert for Miami-Dade County after two more cases of dengue fever were confirmed.

Officials from the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County issued the alert Monday.

Health officials said the latest cases of dengue fever appear to be related to a travel-related case.

Miami-Dade County has seen 14 local cases of the disease in 2019.

Dengue fever is a disease that can cause fever, severe headache, eye pain, muscle and joint pain and bleeding. It can also cause vomiting and diarrhea.

Most people infected with dengue have mild or no symptoms, and those that develop symptoms recover after about one week, according to health officials.

It is recommended that residents take basic precautions to help limit exposure to mosquitoes, such as draining standing water where they may breed.

It is also recommended to wear mosquito repellent or long pants and long sleeve-clothing.

