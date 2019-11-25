Health officials issue advisory after 12th case of dengue fever confirmed in Miami-Dade

(WSVN) - Health officials have issued a mosquito-borne illness alert for Miami-Dade County after another case of dengue fever was confirmed.

Officials from the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County issued the alert, Monday night.

Health officials said the latest case of dengue fever was transmitted locally and appears to be unrelated to the other cases.

Miami-Dade County has seen 12 local cases of the disease in 2019.

Dengue fever is a disease that can cause fever, severe headache, eye pain, muscle and joint pain and bleeding. It can also cause vomiting and diarrhea.

Most people infected with dengue have mild or no symptoms, and those that develop symptoms recover after about one week, according to health officials.

