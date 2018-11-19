Health department confirms case of Dengue fever in Miami-Dade

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has confirmed a locally-acquired case of dengue fever.

Officials have not provided details about the exact location of the case announced on Monday but said they are implementing its response protocol to eliminate breeding and adult mosquito activity in the area.

The viral disease is spread by mosquitoes in tropical and sub-tropical climates.

Symptoms include high fever, headaches, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands, rash, and muscle, bone and joint pain.

There is no vaccine for Dengue fever.

Health officials recommend draining standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying, and covering skin with clothing or repellent to reduce the chances of being bitten.

For more visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.

