Health officials confirm 4th case of COVID-19 in Broward County

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has confirmed that a fourth patient in Broward County has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Health officials announced that a 69-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19, early Tuesday morning.

She, like two of the other cases in Broward, is connected to, or employed by, Metro Cruise Services — a company at Port Everglades, according to the Department of Health.

With this new case, the department also issued an advisory for anyone who has recently traveled through Port Everglades.

The release of information came after tense moments during a roundtable discussion in Davie.

Broward Health Department’s medical director, Dr. Paula Thaqi, said there are ongoing interviews with one of the other patients, who is not associated with Port Everglades, to figure out how he contracted the virus.

