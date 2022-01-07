KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Health officials in Monroe County are urging residents to stay safe, saying one in three COVID-19 tests are coming back positive.

“One in three people getting tested in our county for COVID-19 is coming out positive,” said Bob Eadie, Health Officer and Administrator.

“The infection rate of COVID-19 in Monroe County is high,” said Dr. Mark Whiteside, Medical Director for the department.

Officials with the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County urge residents to stay home if they have contracted COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive and are awaiting their test results.

