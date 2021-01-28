Health experts warn of UK variant of COVID-19 in South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Health officials said a stronger strain of COVID-19 is circulating around the Sunshine State, but it’s been detected most in South Florida.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the virus is changing fast.

“Bottom line is we take these mutations very seriously,” he said.

Experts said there are several variants of the virus spotted in the U.S.: one from South Africa, one from the United Kingdom and one from Brazil.

Officials said they all have two things in common: they spread quicker and are easier to catch.

“It really means an increased risk for reinfections for people who have already had COVID,” said Fauci.

In South Florida, the U.K. strain is already making its way through the community. Twenty-eight cases have been reported in Broward County and 23 in Miami-Dade.

“I believe, with regard to the UK variant, that we will be OK,” said Fauci.

Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert at Florida International University, said she is less concerned about the U.K. variant than the other two.

“The real worry are the Brazil variant and the South African variant,” she said.

Marty says both Pfizer and Moderna are working quickly to update their vaccines to protect people against the new strains, but that is more than a month away.

“People who got the original vaccine may need a booster at some point to get back to that 95% level of efficacy,” she said.

“What is worrisome is that the pandemic right now is out of control,” said Dr. Marco Salemi, a pathologist at the University of Florida.

Salemi said the best way to get these variants under control is to speed up vaccine distribution.

“We are still talking about reaching maybe one-third of the U.S. population within the next three months. This is way too low,” he said.

Cases of the South African strain have been reported in South Carolina.

Experts are particularly concerned about the Brazil strain due to South Floridians’ frequent travel to and from the South American country.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nevertheless stress that the stronger variants won’t necessarily make patients sicker or that they are any deadlier than the strain that the country has been dealing with for the past year.

For more information about making an appointment at Miami-Dade vaccination sites, click here. For sites in Broward, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

