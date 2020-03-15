Health Dept confirms 39 new cases of COVID-19; 16 in Broward, 5 in Miami-Dade

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has announced 39 new cases of the coronavirus in Florida, including 16 cases from Broward County and 5 in Miami-Dade County.

Here is the breakdown of the 16 new Broward cases:

74-year-old male

48-year-old female. This is a travel related case.

19-year-old female. This is a travel related case.

19-year-old female. This is a travel related case.

65-year-old male

20-year-old female. This is a travel related case.

52-year-old female

63-year-old female

19-year-old female. This is a travel related case.

30-year-old male

60-year-old male

20-year-old female

19-year-old female

66-year-old male

83-year-old male

20-year-old female. This is a travel related case.

Here is the breakdown of the 5 new Miami-Dade cases:

A 28-year-old male

A 58-year-old. This is a travel related case.

A 25-year-old female. This is a travel related case.

A 62-year-old male

A 42-year-old male

The Florida Department of Health also announced that a 17-year-old male from Cuba tested positive in Hillsborough County. Three of the 39 new cases statewide are related to domestic travel (in Hillsborough and Pasco counties).

On Saturday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed that were was evidence of “community spread” in Broward. Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected.

The total number of cases stand at 13 in Miami-Dade and 36 in Broward.

