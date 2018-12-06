Headless goats, chicken feet discovered in apparent religious sacrifice near Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI (WSVN) - Animal rights activists made a disturbing discovery along a South Florida beach.

Dismembered animals and doll heads were found scattered on the beach after an apparent religious sacrifice near the Rickenbacker Causeway, Thursday morning.

“It’s terrible,” one bystander said.

Animal Recovery Mission stumbled upon chicken feet, dolls, goat heads and fruit lining the shore.

ARM’s Rachel Taylor believes all signs point to Santeria, the Caribbean religion that combines parts of Catholicism with spiritual beliefs originating in Africa.

“This is something that happens regularly with Santeria,” Taylor said.

She said the non-profit has investigated hundreds of similar cases across South Florida.

“Sacrificing of animals, as well as statues and trinkets,” said Taylor.

7News cameras captured Miami Police officers responding to the scene, but activists said it’s not enough. They’re calling on local leaders to do more.

The non-profit said they’re not trying to stop anybody from practicing their religion — it’s only a matter of protecting animals.

“Generally what’ll happen is these animals will just get picked up by sanitation and thrown away,” Taylor said. “A lot of the times it’s really about people educating themselves about the difference between the freedom to practice a religion and the animal cruelty crime.”

Advocates said many of the animals used in the ceremonies are obtained legally, which is why they want to see the cases prosecuted.

