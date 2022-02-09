NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly drive caused traffic delays in North Miami Beach after a Slingshot and another vehicle collided head-on.

It happened near 26th Avenue and Northeast 163rd Street, earlier Wednesday.

One person was killed.

The accident backed up traffic and caused road closures as westbound traffic was diverted eastbound.

That road has since re-opened.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.