Hazmat team responds to NE Miami-Dade shopping center after reported gas leak

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A hazmat unit has responded to a Northeast Miami-Dade shopping plaza after, fire officials said, someone smelled a strong odor of gas.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 1600 block of Northeast Miami Gardens Drive, at around 4:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to fire officials, the call came in as a strong odor of gas possibly coming from an air conditioning unit outside of the building.

7Skyforce captured people standing outside of the shopping center that may have been evacuated from the premises.

Fire officials said they have one fire engine on the scene while they wait for the gas company to arrive.

