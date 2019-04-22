Hazmat crews work to fix gas leak in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hazmat crews are currently working to fix a gas leak in Hollywood.

Hollywood Fire Rescue and Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Griffin Road and State Road 7 just after 10 a.m., Monday.

#TrafficAlert Traffic closed northbound at 441 and Griffin Road due to gas leak. pic.twitter.com/nJ0OCSNIUH — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) April 22, 2019

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where employees of the gas company could be seen working to shut off the gas.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to heavy delays.

