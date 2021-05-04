Hazmat crews to burn off 900 gallons of propane to stop gas leak in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames shot into the air in Fort Lauderdale due to a gas leak at a water treatment facility.

Hazmat crews have arrived at the facility, in the area of Northwest 38th Street and 10th Avenue, to contain the leak, which sprung Tuesday.

They plan to burn off 900 gallons of propane to stop it from leaking underground.

That gas is held in a large tank and is used as fuel for a radio tower’s generator.

