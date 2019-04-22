Hazmat crews fix gas leak in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hazmat crews have capped a gas leak in Hollywood that caused traffic delays in the area for hours.

Hollywood Fire Rescue and Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Griffin Road and State Road 7 just after 10 a.m., Monday.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene where employees of the gas company could be seen working to shut off the gas.

The leak happened when a construction worker working with a nearby light pole broke a four-inch gas line.

Crews have since shut off the gas line and have capped the leak.

State Road 7 remained closed at Griffin Road as crews worked to put the light pole back in place and picked up their equipment.

The roadway was reopened just after the beginning of rush hour traffic.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.