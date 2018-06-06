Hateful messages spray-painted on Coconut Creek home, car

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida homeowner woke up to find upsetting vandalism scrawled across the front of his home and car, and he believes he knows the culprit.

The car parked in the driveway had anti-Semitic messages and homophobic and racial slurs spray-painted on it.

Homeowner Ben Siegel said Coconut Creek Police notified him about the vandalism Wednesday morning.

He said he felt sick to his stomach upon seeing the messages.

Siegel told 7News that he has an idea who did this but is leaving the investigation to the police.

Police are now investigating this case as a hate crime.

“They used some kind of thing, and there’s gouges all the way through them,” Siegel said. “Look, you could see the metal shavings. You can’t even repaint. It’s gonna need some new panels completely. It’s ruined.”

He said that some of the messages written on his home and his car are very particular, so he believes it’s someone who knows him.

