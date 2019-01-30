Hate crime lawsuit filed against man who brandished gun, hurled racial slurs on Brickell bridge

MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of young bicyclists, who allege they were the victims of a racist attack, filed suit, Wednesday.

They’re suing a couple for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and a violation of the Florida Hate Crime Statute.

The couple approached the teens on the Brickell Avenue Bridge as they participated in the “Bikes Up, Guns Down” protest on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Mark Allen Bartlett hurled racial slurs at the bicyclists while holding a handgun.

He was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

