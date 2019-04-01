Hard Rock Stadium’s logo receives slight makeover

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Hard Rock Stadium’s logo has received a slight makeover.

The old logo had a darker blue around the gold letters, which were outlined in black.

The recently-revealed logo maintains the gold letters, but they are outlined with gold shadowing.

A slight change to the blue coloring of the previous logo was also noticeable.

The Miami Dolphins announced that the logo is now trademarked and not registered.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.