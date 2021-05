MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Hard Rock Stadium will soon stop testing for COVID-19.

The site will stop testing for the virus on Friday.

Those who want to get swabbed before then can still visit the site from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. over the next few days.

