Hard Rock Stadium testing site sees long lines on Monday ahead of Thanksgiving

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hard Rock Stadium COVID-19 testing site had long lines on Monday as officials expected ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Monday morning, 7News cameras captured long lines at the site with a wait time of approximately an hour and a half to two hours to get tested.

On Saturday, more than 3,300 individuals had their COVID-19 test done at the site.

Some individuals who are getting tested just want to know their status on the virus while others must get tested and show proof of a negative test before getting on an airplane.

Officials at the Hard Rock Stadium testing site expected a heavy influx of people on Monday and prepared for the situation.

They ask those who are waiting to get tested to be patient and to use the restroom before arriving at the site.

Those who get tested at the Hard Rock Stadium can expect their results within one or two days, depending on which COVID-19 test was conducted.

Individuals who need a test by Wednesday night or Thursday morning, need to get tested by Monday in order to receive their results in time.

“It’s going to depend on the lab capacity and how quickly they can turn them around,” said Mike Jachles with Florida Emergency Management. “It’s been one to two days, we hope that continues, but we have to advise and let people know that they may be cutting it very, very close.”

Officials at the site advise those who are getting tested to pre-register online which helps move the line faster.

Although the lines are long, they are moving at a steady pace.

By 11:30 a.m. over 1,000 tests were conducted at the site.

The site will be closed on Thanksgiving but will reopen on Friday.

