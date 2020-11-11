Hard Rock Stadium testing site remains closed Wednesday due to flooding caused by Eta

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Several COVID-19 testing sites are reopening in Miami-Dade on Wednesday, but the Hard Rock Stadium will not be one of them.

The testing site at Hard Rock Stadium, located at 347 Don Shula Dr., will remain closed due to lasting flooding caused by Tropical Storm Eta.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the site where the testing tent could be seen completely surrounded by water.

Officials said the Hard Rock Stadium and FIU/Tamiami FairGrounds testing sites will reopen on Thursday.

The following COVID-19 testing sites will be reopening on Wednesday:

South Dade Government Center

Vacant Costco North Miami

Homestead Air Reserve Park

Marlins Park

For a full list of COVID-19 testing sites across Miami-Dade, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.