Hard Rock Stadium set to host 66,000 for Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials at the Hard Rock Stadium are making final preparations for a college football clash.

7Skyforce HD hovered above to capture a glimpse of the stadium in Miami Gardens, Thursday.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday in a college football playoff semifinal.

A crowd of more than 66,000 is expected at the stadium.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for the pre-game Capitol One Beach Bash on South Beach, Friday.

The Dave Matthews Band and other musical acts will play a free concert as part of the event.

Beach games, food vendors and a beer garden will be available for all.

Gates open at 4 p.m., and it’s going to be on a first-come first-serve basis.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.