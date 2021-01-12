Hard Rock Stadium reopens for COVID-19 testing as vaccination rollout continues

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - More venues are opening this week to help in the vaccine rollout for seniors 65 and older.
On Tuesday, Hard Rock Stadium resumed COVID-19 testing after pausing it on Monday to focus on distributing the vaccine.
The demand for testing is still high across South Florida as the first couple of cars at Hard Rock Stadium started lining up at around 4 a.m.
7SkyForce HD hovered over the parking lot where testing and vaccine distributions are taking place as a line of vehicles could be seen wrapped around the street.
Vaccines are being administered only to those who have a scheduled appointment.
Dr. Martin Seidman received his dose of the vaccine at Baptist Health on Monday.
“I’ve been giving shots my whole life, and now it’s on the receiving end, and it’s a pleasure,” said the retired doctor.
“We’re working tirelessly, day in and day out to get as many vaccines as we can and to continue rolling out our first shots for everyone,” said Dr. Madeline Camejo, Corporate Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer at Baptist Health.
On Tuesday, Broward Health will begin using the Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale as a vaccination site.
The Florida Department of Health will distribute vaccines at the Coral Square in Coral Springs.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida has received 1.6 million doses of the vaccine, but less than half have been distributed.
At last check, only 600,000 have received the first vaccine dose.
“Nothing’s organized, you know, you go on the websites, the portals crash right away,” said Melissa Nelson as she tried to get vaccinated on Monday.
