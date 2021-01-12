Hard Rock Stadium reopens for COVID-19 testing as vaccination rollout continues

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - More venues are opening this week to help in the vaccine rollout for seniors 65 and older.

On Tuesday, Hard Rock Stadium resumed COVID-19 testing after pausing it on Monday to focus on distributing the vaccine.

The demand for testing is still high across South Florida as the first couple of cars at Hard Rock Stadium started lining up at around 4 a.m.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the parking lot where testing and vaccine distributions are taking place as a line of vehicles could be seen wrapped around the street.

Vaccines are being administered only to those who have a scheduled appointment.

Dr. Martin Seidman received his dose of the vaccine at Baptist Health on Monday.

“I’ve been giving shots my whole life, and now it’s on the receiving end, and it’s a pleasure,” said the retired doctor.