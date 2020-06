Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The limit has been lifted on anitbody tests at the Hard Rock Stadium testing site.

Officials at the site announced that they will administer as many antibody tests as possible.

The previous limit was 125 antibody tests per day.

An appointment is not needed for an antibody test.

The site is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

