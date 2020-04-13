Hard Rock Stadium COVID-19 testing site reaches capacity early on 1st day after opening testing to all ages

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The COVID-19 testing site at the Hard Rock Stadium reached capacity shortly after opening the testing criteria to more members of the general public.

The site, located at 347 Don Shula Dr., opened at 9 a.m., Monday and reached capacity for the day at 10:34 a.m., according to a tweet from the Florida Association of Public Information Officers.

Before Monday, the only patients who were able to get tested at the site were those over the age of 65 who were experiencing symptoms, first responders and front line health care workers.

Testing has since opened up to people of all ages who have recently been in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

The federal government formerly ran the testing site, but the state has now taken over control.

For a full list of testing sites across South Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.