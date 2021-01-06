Hard Rock Stadium converts COVID-19 testing site into vaccination site amid statewide rollout

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The COVID-19 testing site at Hard Rock Stadium has been transformed into a vaccination site, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is preparing to send out another shipment of the vaccine.

DeSantis on Wednesday made his second South Florida stop in Miami Gardens where, without warning, Hard Rock Stadium started drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations, the first in Florida to offer the option to seniors 65 and older.

“Just come through the line, do the paperwork, get the shot, and then wait, and then they’re off for the rest of the day,” DeSantis said.

The governor, his second-in-command and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava conducted a walk-through of the site.

Piedad Echeverry was one of the first to receive the vaccine at Hard Rock Stadium.

“My daughter called, and she made the appointment,” she said. “Very, very good and very happy.”

Officials said that once the site is up and running, they’ll be able to give out 1,000 shots a day. Appointments are required.

“What they have set up is a soft opening to make sure things are working well,” DeSantis said, “so they’re doing two lanes of cars through for the vaccinations, and that’s gonna be the case for the next couple of days, and then we’re gonna be expanding it and providing the general public with ways that they can get appointments.”

On Thursday, the state reached a new one-day record in new COVID-19 cases. The Florida Department of Health reported 19,816 new infections, with a positivity rate of approximately 10% across South Florida.

Local leaders said the clock is ticking to administer more doses to Miami-Dade’s most vulnerable.

Seniors were seen lining up in Miami, as Jackson Health rolled into the second day of vaccine distributions.

DeSantis said more vaccine doses are on their way.

“Right now, we’re scheduled for our next shipment statewide to get about 250,000 doses between Pfizer and Moderna,” he said.

At last update, Cava said that, so far, 32,000 doses have been given out to frontline healthcare workers and county residents 65 and up.

“It is truly all hands on deck to get these shots in people’s arms as fast as possible,” she said.

Cava’s call to action comes as FDOH reported that more than one in 10 people in Miami-Dade are testing positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, the county recorded 3,373 new infections, bringing the county’s total case count to 318,115.

“We cannot give up precautions. More important than ever, masking, social distancing,” Cava said.

Marlins Park is also in the process of being transformed into a COVID-19 vaccination site. It remains unknown when that site will start operating.

On Thursday, drive-thru vaccinations began at Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale, by appointment only.

Memorial Healthcare System has also been administering the vaccines.

Markham Park in Sunrise saw another day of long lines as seniors waited for their vaccine appointment.

To increase access to the vaccine, DeSantis said, some religious leaders will help with distribution.

“We’re going to be working with more churches, synagogues and other places of worship,” he said.

As of Thursday, health officials said, there are 22 confirmed cases of the more easily transmissible B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant in Florida. They urge South Florida to continue adhering to safety guidelines, including wearing face masks, frequent hand washing and social distancing.

