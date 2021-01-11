Hard Rock Stadium closed for COVID-19 testing on Monday; open for vaccinations

(WSVN) - Hard Rock Stadium is closed for COVID-19 testing on Monday.

The site will, however, still offer the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to seniors 65 years and older who have an appointment.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. until noon.

“This is by appointment only for vaccines,” said Mike Jachles with the Division of Emergency Management. “If you do not have an appointment, please do not come out here. The last thing we want to see is people coming out and waiting and getting turned away if they don’t have an appointment.”

The Miami Beach Convention Center, Marlins Park and C.B. Smith Park COVID-19 testing sites remain open.

