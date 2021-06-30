SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming are making a monetary contribution to the relief efforts to help those impacted by the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo.

The organizations, both owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, announced a $250,000 donation to the Support Surfside Fund, Wednesday.

In addition to the donated funds, the organizations said they will launch a public fundraising campaign at all of their restaurants, retail and hotel venues, where guests will be “encouraged to round up their purchase amounts to the next dollar, with their change also donated to the Support Surfside Fund.”

The companies also said they would match any money donated to the fund by team members.

In addition to the fund raising, the companies said that beginning Saturday, July 3 and continuing for several weeks, Hard Rock Cafe Miami at Bayside will prepare and deliver 100 dinners each day to help feed rescue personnel working at the collapse site.

“This is a terrible tragedy and our hearts go out to the many people affected by it,” said Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. “The Seminole Tribe pledges to marshal our resources and do everything we can to help.”

For more information on how you can help those impacted by the Champlain Towers South condo, click here.

