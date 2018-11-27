Hard Rock Hotel & Casino opens new cafe as part of $1.5 billion expansion

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino officials held a grand opening event in Hollywood.

The event was in celebration of its newest cafe, which is an integral part of a bigger project that’s soon to come.

“Today’s a celebration of a new Hard Rock cafe at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood Casino and Hotel,” Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen said. “It’s the first step in the new guitar tower that’s gonna be opening in the fall of 2019.”

The cafe is a piece of the $1.5 billion expansion coming to the hotel and casino. It’s 10,000-square-feet and can accommodate up to 250 guests.

The rest of the expansion is set to open in the fall of 2019.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.