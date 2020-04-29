Happi Farm in Davie receiving donations of hay and other materials

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Generous donations are being made to Happi Farm in Davie.

However, more aid is needed to get through this difficult time.

The farm is a horse and petting farm, but because of the pandemic, visitation is gone and help is needed.

Mandy Restrepo, Vice President of Happi Farm, said, “This helps a huge bunch. This is absolutely fantastic.”

With few volunteers, the farm has struggled to feed its more than 100 animals.

Restrepo said, “We’ve got extra donations coming in from other people since Channel 7 has done the news on us, and it’s been absolutely fantastic the response we’re getting.”

Marie Lim, the President of Happi Farm, said, “It’s amazing. We just can’t believe it. It’s just too amazing how many people have helped. We’re writing a lot of thank you letters.”

Davie Mayor Judy Paul has been among the donors to the farm.

Paul said, “Well, I’m a horse owner, so I thought it might be a good idea for us to try to help.”

Donna Evans of Friends of Davie Farm Park said, “Anyone with animals, especially large ones, knows what it takes to feed them, and under these trying circumstances, under a good day, let alone now, so if we have the ability to help, now is the time to do it.”

Lim said, “We’re so tremendously grateful. We can’t believe how many people have helped out, and we’re going to be able to stay open.”

If you would like to donate to Friends of Davie Farm Park, their GoFundMe account can be found here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.